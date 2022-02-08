STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two vans topple on highway, 25 injured

More than 25 people, including seven women and children, were injured when two vans toppled in quick succession on the Chennai-Trichy highway on Monday.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:28 AM

The vans lost control and toppled on the Chennai-Tiruchy highway near Silavattam village on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  More than 25 people, including seven women and children, were injured when two 
vans toppled in quick succession on the Chennai-Trichy highway on Monday. There were no casualties and traffic was affected on the highway for nearly an hour after the incident at 10.30 am.

Madurantakam police said the incident happened at Silavattam village when the driver of the first van lost control of the vehicle and hit the centre median.

As the vehicle toppled, the driver of the van following closely behind swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle. In the process, the second van too overturned, sources said. Police said the driver of the first van may have been talking to a person sitting near him, thereby losing concentration.  

Both the vans had passengers and nearly 25 people were injured in the accident. Passersby who saw the incident rushed to help the injured. They were taken to nearby government hospitals where they are under treatment.
 

