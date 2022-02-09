STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A decade on, govt land in Ayyappanthangal to be cleared

A 1.25-acre land in Ayyappanthangal which has been encroached for more than a decade will soon be cleared.

Published: 09th February 2022

The land is now encroached by private offices, shops and eateries | Ashwin Prasath

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 1.25-acre land in Ayyappanthangal which has been encroached for more than a decade will soon be cleared. The government land is now encroached by private offices, shops and eateries. After several appeals, the Revenue department has finally issued orders to the local panchayat officials to clear the encroachments.

They also recommended setting up of a government health centre and sports complex for the benefit of public living in Ayyappanthangal Panchayat. “Apart from big buildings, the government must also ensure makeshift shops and illegal parking is removed. Occupation of the pedestrian path causes several accidents in the area,” said Senthil Kumar, a resident.

The residents also cite encroachments as the major reason for flooding. “A decade ago, there was no water stagnation in the area. As more unscientifically constructed buildings started mushrooming, drains choked. Also, underground drainage system is a nightmare,” said L Sasikala, a resident of the area for over two decades. Apart from this, the Oil Mill Road, which was relaid in two phases -- 2019 and 2020, is in a very bad condition. Though it was laid only a year back, it has already chipped, forming deep craters.

The arterial road connects Noombal, Thundalam, Chettiyar Agaram, Vanagaram, Thiruverkadu. “The roads were laid in 2019 after a long struggle by the residents. While at that time, there was only a mud path, now it is more deadly with pits and sharp concrete protruding. Today, escaping without a punctured tires is rare. Encroachments add to our woes,” said Velu Nathan, a civic activist. While the Panchayat officials assured relaying of roads, they said clearing encroachments will take some time as they have to issue eviction notices first.

