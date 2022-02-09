STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC bans night traffic through Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve from Feb 10

Court flays forest department officials for failing to implement earlier notification

Published: 09th February 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

File picture | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Censuring forest department officials for lapses in implementing a notification on banning night traffic on a stretch of national highway running through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the Madras High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered strict implementation of the travel ban from February 10 to protect the lives of straying wild animals.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate. “The respondents are directed to give effect to the notification without further delay,” the bench said, directing the authorities to ban plying of commercial heavy vehicles from 6 pm to 6 am and private passenger four-wheelers from 9 pm to 6 am on the Bannari-Karapallam stretch of the Coimbatore-Bengaluru national highway (NH-948) that runs through the eco-sensitive STR from February 10.

The bench criticised the Forest department officials for lapses and inaction in implementing the travel ban notification issued three years ago. The Erode district, which was impleaded as a party-respondent, had issued the notification on travel restrictions in January 7, 2019. Slamming the officials for remaining silent spectators, the bench said they would be held accountable for any more deaths of wild animals on the stretch.

The interim orders were passed on the PIL filed by SP Chokkalingam, an advocate. The petitioner claimed that 155 wild animals, including 71 spotted deer, 55 peacocks, eight leopards and one elephant, were killed in road accidents on the stretch in the last 10 years.

As the national highway cuts through the core reserved forest, unbridled vehicular traffic day and night prevents the free movement of the animals. The movement of vehicles not only causes serious disturbances to wildlife but also has a deleterious and detrimental effect on the entire ecosystem. The petitioner alleged that the notification banning night traffic was not implemented due to public protest.

TAGS
Madras High Court Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve
