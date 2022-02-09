STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mylapore Club directed to pay rent at market rate

Justice SM Subramaniam passed the orders while dismissing a petition filed by the club challenging the demand notice issued by the HR&CE.

The Mylapore Club challenged a demand notice by the HR&CE | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rejecting a plea made by the Mylapore Club regarding fixing of its rent, which belongs to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, the Madras High Court (HC) said the club is bound to pay the rent according to the current market value.

Justice SM Subramaniam passed the orders while dismissing a petition filed by the club challenging the demand notice issued by the HR&CE. Pointing out that the impugned notice issued on December 22, 2021, revealed the fixation of rent was from July 2016 and details were communicated to the petitioner, the judge said the petitioner had to comply with the demand or appeal before the competent authority.

The rent must be fixed based on the prevailing market rental value. Thus, an assessment has to be made and accordingly the rent is to be fixed, he said. Meanwhile, there are wilder allegations that temple properties were mostly misused and the fair rent had not been fixed in accordance with the spirit of section 34-A of the HR&CE Act.

Justice Subramaniam said stern action would be taken against the active and passive collusion of the authorities because protecting temples and their properties was the mandate under the provisions of the Act.

