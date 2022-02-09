STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poll info just a click away on Chennai Corpn website now

Published: 09th February 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City residents can find out the nearest polling stations and details of wards and zones from http://election.chennaicorporation.gov.in. A release from the city corporation on Tuesday said residents can look up the details by registering with their voter ID. 

District Election Officer and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told reporters that the second round of EVM randomisation will be completed by Tuesday, by end of which machines will be taken to the 22 distribution centres along with police personnel. 

By February 10, the third and final round of randomisation will be held and machines will be allocated to the respective polling stations. On February 10, training of 21,000 polling and presiding officers will also be held. Candidate setting on the EVMs is to be carried out on February 12. 

On Wednesday, Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) will hold meetings with the candidates and issue ID cards. The officers will also reiterate the latest guidelines in conducting election meetings, said the DEO. 
“While no permission is required for door-to-door canvassing, in order to hold public rallies candidates may approach the AROs who will in turn coordinate with police liasoning officers at each ARO office and then award or deny them permission,” Bedi said. 

From 8 am to 8 pm, election meetings in indoor halls may be held with a maximum of 500 people or 50 per cent of the hall’s capacity while outdoor meetings may be held with a maximum of 1,000 attendees or 50% of the capacity of the space whichever is lower, after obtaining necessary permission. Cash seizures to the tune of over ` 16 lakh and `1.26 crore worth goods without proper documentation have been seized so far.

