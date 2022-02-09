The harms of herb overload

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Historically, we have a very strong affiliation towards herbs and alternate medicine, as a result of generational binding of trust. Whether it is common cold or indigestion, our endless list of herbs and spices have played the role of heroes in home remedies. And now, with the Covid pandemic, the herbs are the showstoppers as immunity boosters. But, to what extent are they reliable?

Ever since 2019, our WhatsApp inboxes and Facebook feeds have been flooded with various lists of herbal remedies and recipes from grandma claiming to be the cure against Covid. While a lot of these are not clinically proven, most are already being consumed by the common public on a regular basis.

Herbal medicines and home remedies are good to an extent. But it depends on a person’s symptoms, medical history and the amount of dose an individual consumes on the daily. Consuming herbal immune boosters daily without consultation will cause health issues and discomfort, such as heartburn, bloating, and acidity. In serious cases, when people consume herbal medicine and allopathy drugs hand in hand, there are more chances for negative causations on liver and kidney functions.

Gastrointestinal experts from Rela Hospital are concerned about this trend as they see more and more patients with complaints and complications such as gastritis and ulcer caused by herbal immune boosters. Dr R Ravi, group director – Medical Gastroenterology and Interventional Endoscopy says, “We are encountering various cases where herbal immunity boosters are going wrong. A lot of people are consuming irrelevant herbal medicines therapeutically, either when the body didn’t necessarily need one or by overdosing themselves with a large quantity and high frequency. This is lowering their already healthy bacteria in their gastrointestinal tract. In many cases, we are forced to do an endoscopy to figure this out.”

There is a reason behind why it is causing disturbance to the gut health in Indians. Dr Ravi explains, “We Indians are already intaking a lot of relevant immune-building herbs and spices in our day-to-day diet. An already fit person taking additional herbal medicines will not do good to the immunity but deteriorate it.” So, if the public wants to strengthen their immunity, at present, it is advisable to look at things in a broader light and focus on consuming a balanced diet at regular intervals of time and with regular physical activities. That can be a lot more effective than overdosing on herbal immunity boosters.