The rundown on liver cancer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Liver cancer is the third leading cause of death in the world. It can happen silently and may only be discovered when it has spread and cannot be treated. So, caution is required and the liver need to be checked on a regular basis. But if detected early, a complete cure can be offered. How can cancer impact the liver? There are two ways in which cancer can involve the liver. It can arise from the liver itself (primary liver cancer) or it can spread to the liver from a primary tumour at another site (secondary, or metastatic cancer).

Primary liver cancer

Primary liver cancer can arise from the liver cells themselves (hepatocellular carcinoma) or from the system of tubes that drains the bile from the liver (cholangiocarcinoma, gall bladder cancer). Most patients with primary liver cancer have suffered previously from liver disease such as chronic hepatitis, cirrhosis or, in the less developed world, have been exposed to poisons from plants (aflatoxins). Immunisation against hepatitis B might, particularly in the developing world, prevent many cases of primary liver cancer.

Symptoms

People with chronic liver disease may develop liver cancer without noticing any new symptoms. The typical symptoms are discomfort or pain in the right side of the upper abdomen, jaundice, weight loss and tiredness.

Diagnosis

Primary liver cancer can be diagnosed using blood tests which include Liver Function tests, and a tumour marker called Alpha – fetoprotein. They can be clearly seen on ultrasound but a good quality CT scan is always required to get more information. A biopsy of the tumour is never recommended if surgery has been planned.

Treatment

For patients with limited tumour in a background of normal liver, surgical removal may be possible. Liver transplant is the best option if the tumour is within a certain size and not spread outside the liver. Surgery and transplant are the only curative options; the rest of the methods described are cancer control measures. They can control the disease but only for a certain period of time. Some tumours can be treated by injecting them with alcohol (PEI or percutaneous ethanol injection) or heating them with electrodes (RFA or radiofrequency ablation). This can be done using needles through the skin or by using keyhole surgery.

A technique called TACE (transarterial chemoembolisation) can be used for more advanced tumours. An interventional radiologist can place a catheter into the artery supplying the tumour and this can be used to deliver chemotherapy drugs mixed with a syrupy fluid directly to the tumour. This approach both delivers the cell-killing drug directly to the tumour, and cuts off its blood supply. Standard intravenous chemotherapy is occasionally used for inoperable tumours but any benefit is usually short-lived.

Experimental treatments include biological agents such as cetuximab (such as Erbitux) and sorafenib or using catheters to deliver tiny radioactive pellets to the tumour (SIRT or selective internal radiation therapy). Survival for primary liver cancers if detected early is good and may go upto 50 per cent with a five year survival in patients undergoing resection or a 75 per cent with a five-year survival if transplantation is performed.

Secondary liver cancer

Secondary (metastatic) cancer reaches the liver by spreading through the blood system from a primary tumour at a separate site. In about 50 per cent of patients with metastatic liver cancer, the primary tumour is in the bowel (colon, rectum) or stomach. The other common primary sites are the breasts and lungs.

Symptoms

The symptoms can include tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea, a dragging sensation or heaviness felt up under the lower ribs on the right-hand side, and body pain in the upper part of the belly, particularly while bending forwards. In the later stages, the skin can develop a yellowish tinge (jaundice), together with fever and drenching sweats, particularly

at night.

Diagnosis

The diagnosis is usually made with a combination of imaging tests (ultrasound, CT scan, MRI). Sometimes, blood tests (tumour markers), for example a CEA, CA 19-9 may also be useful.

Treatment

The treatment of secondary (metastatic) liver cancer is determined by the site of origin of the primary tumour. It’s important to realise that the tumour — though spread to the liver — will still behave according to its origin — breast cancer involving the liver behaves like breast cancer, not like primary liver cancer. Consequently, the outlook can be rather better for patients with secondary, as opposed to primary, liver cancer.

Surgery is increasingly being used for patients with secondary liver cancer. This can sometimes involve removing a segment of liver.

Alternatively, keyhole techniques can be used to apply extreme heat to localised areas of the liver. Selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) is an experimental technique that involves delivering microscopic radioactive spheres directly to the tumours via their blood supply.

The presence of secondary cancer within the liver implies that the primary tumour has spread via the bloodstream and, as a result, other organs may be at risk.

It is sensible, therefore, to consider using a treatment such as chemotherapy, which acts all over the body. The type of chemotherapy used will depend on the type of primary cancer. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy are used as adjuncts to surgery as they complement each other.

Constant surveillance is key when it comes to patients who have end stage liver disease or have been diagnosed with primary cancer elsewhere. This is because early detection of tumours in the liver can be treated effectively. In other healthy individuals, an annual liver function tests and ultrasonogram is essential.

This article is written by Dr Vivekanandan MBBS, MRCS, FRCS., Managing Trustee, Chennai Liver Foundation