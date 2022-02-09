STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Sri Lankans among six arrested for Amphetamine smuggling

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai Zone, arrested six people, including three Sri Lankans, at Gummidipoondi for attempting to smuggle Amphetamine from Manipur to the Island nation. The NCB seized 11 kg of Amphetamine from them based on an intelligence report, said Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director NCB. 

On Monday, an NCB team stopped a truck on the Chennai-Gummidipoondi NH and discovered 11 packets of a white crystalline substance, suspected to be Amphetamine. The contraband was sourced from Moreh in Manipur. These packets were hidden in tarpaulin, making it difficult to detect, and discovered in the truck alongside a large machine. 

The arrested include a financier, carrier, middleman/negotiator, vehicle owner, peddler, and contraband purchaser, and they were all part of the same drug trafficking network that operates in multiple states and countries. 

Man held for sexual harassment
Chennai: The police arrested a man on Monday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman. The accused, identified as S Raju (37), assaulted the victim through the window of the house in the wee hours of Monday morning when she was asleep. On hearing her screams, the neighbours rushed to the spot, but the accused had fled. The victim lodged a police complaint, based on which he was arrested.

Search on for missing toddler
Chennai: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy went missing from Ambattur on Sunday. The parents, from Odisha, work at a construction site. According to police, the child was sleeping in their makeshift hut near the site on Sunday. The mother, who had gone out, found the child missing upon return. Ambattur police registered a case and are searching for the child with help from sniffer dogs. The fire department was also informed.

