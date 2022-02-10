STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A tryst with Tamizh tales  

The panel of performances was curated by Sudha Umashanker. Various genres — comical, thought-provoking, moving, and educative — in different dialects by different authors were explored.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a part of the Chennai Storytelling Festival 2022, Story Corner at Bookmine hosted the sixth edition of a segment in Tamizh called Tamizhil Kadhaigal Kelpom (Let’s listen to stories in Tamizh) on February 6. The online event followed the theme of ‘Healing and Transforming Stories’ and featured the editor of Ladies Social, Girija Raghavan as the chief guest. Everyone over the age of 10 was welcome to attend the stellar performances by an impressive assortment of storytellers — Ambujavalli Nagarajan, Banumathy H, Geetha Kailasam, Geethanjali Javed, Haritha Kannan, Lavanya Srinivas, Priya Balasubramaniam, Shyama Sridharan, Sudha Umashanker, Thenmozhi Sampath, Vasugi Ram Manohar, Vithya Danaraj. 

