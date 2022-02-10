At the threshold of Mylapore

CHENNAI: The corner of the city that still plays host to the remnants of old world architecture is stuck in a peculiar place — caught between nostalgic charm and modern neglect. Even as its many curiosities, worn down grandeur and fading splendour does not insist on urgency in the powers that be, barely inspires action for conservation, it demands a second look, a moment of acknowledgment, and — certainly — a quiet celebration of the stories they hold. After all, every door has a story to tell, doesn’t it? Be it the solid block of colour it hosts, the chappals lined up next to it or the woman on stoop. TNIE lensman Debadatta Mallick brings you a closer look.
