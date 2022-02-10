Madras HC refuses to ban glass bottles in TASMAC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking ban of usage of glass bottles to sell liquor in TASMAC outlets in the State. Observing that such a ban would affect bottling of other products, the first bench of ACJ Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the petition which was filed by activist Rangarajan Narasimhan.

The bench pointed out that there was no provision in the statutes that does not permit usage of glass bottles to contain any liquid or semi-liquid material. The petitioner had stated that people break the glass bottles and throw them into agricultural fields, and that farm workers had to deal with the splinters which injures them and even the livestock.