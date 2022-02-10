No provisions to form Press Council of TN: Govt to Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that there were no provisions in the statutes for constituting a Press Council of Tamil Nadu (PCTN) as ordered by a division bench of the Court.

Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram made the submission before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy when the related matters came up for hearing. He stated that though the Press Council of India was constituted under the Central Act, such Act and Rules are not applicable in the State.

The AG, however, informed the State can regulate distribution of accreditation to journalists and verify their credibility. The ACJ had earlier questioned as to whether there were any provisions to form a State-level Press Council.

Referring to the issue of compliance of the 2021 orders issued by the division bench headed by N Kirubakaran (since retired), the bench asked the State why the orders were not complied. Responding to this, the AG said he would get back with information on the compliance and file a report. The division bench, in its order in 2021, directed the government for PCTN headed by a retired judge of a High Court or Supreme Court in order to regulate mushrooming of fake journalists.