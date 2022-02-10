Poondi reservoir to be strengthened soon

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Water Resource Department (WRD) is preparing a proposal to strengthen the shutters and banks of the Poondi reservoir soon. WRD sources told TNIE that Dam Safety Directorate and WRD officials inspected the reservoir last week to evaluate flood damage and safety of the dam.

The dam across the Kosasthalaiyar River in Tiruvallur district received 3.2 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water and discharged more than 20tmcft of water, which was seven times its total capacity, during the last northeast monsoon season. The team found minor leaks in shutters and damages in gearbox operating mechanism. The officials have also recommended the strengthening of river banks.

According to senior official, the team also reviewed baby canal and link canal that divert excess water to other major reservoirs such as Red Hills dam. The team will examine the dam again and a comprehensive report would be submitted to the government, the officer told TNIE.

“Once the government gives nod, a detailed project report to strengthen the dam will be presented and work may start after the local body polls,” he added. To ensure availability of water during summer at the reservoir, which is a major drinking water source for Chennai, the WRD has proposed `6-crore plan to increase its storage capacity from 3.2tmcft to 5tmcft and construct more check dams on non-ayacut land.

Rs 6 crore

To ensure availability of water during the summer, the WRD has proposed to increase the storage from 3.2tmcft to 5tmcft