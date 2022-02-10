Young, old, nomad: The melting pot of TN urban civic polls

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The battles lines are drawn for the urban local body polls. Major political parties, including the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK, have released the list of candidates. In Chennai, civic activists and members of resident associations among others have also thrown their hats in the ring for the post of ward councillor.

With no councillor for over a decade, they have been instrumental in solving civic issues in their respective wards. “I worked in tandem with the Corporation during floods and the pandemic. While undertaking civic works, I realised how crucial a ward councillor is. He/she acts as a bridge between people and the government,” said 23-year-old Preethi Vetrivel, who is contesting from ward 132. Preethi says age is a very important factor. “Undoubtedly, the youth is comparatively more energetic and aware of latest technologies. This will help in getting what the ward requires,” she said.

Kamakshi Subramaniyan

Proving age is just a number, 94-year-old Kamakshi Subramaniyan, a social activist for more than three decades, will contest as an independent forward 174. Kamakshi, who has been waiting for 10 years to file a nomination, says the councillor’s post is like an unpaid job. It is like the job of an activist but with some semblance of control. She adds that if elected, she will consult the public, including the senior citizens and disabled, before undertaking any project.

Meera Ravikumar, contesting from ward 175, has played a major role in implementing garbage segregation in her area. “Small issues that make a major difference, like garbage segregation, proper illumination are what I am looking at solving. Without a councillor, many of these issues go unnoticed or take a lot of time to be addressed.”

Another activist is, Bharathi Kannan, contesting from ward 47. A self-confessed nomad, he bicycled over 6,000 km covering all the districts of Tamil Nadu in 124 days, in order to create awareness on pressing environmental issues and fight rampant consumerism. He says he will ensure the field is filled with great enthusiasm, seriousness and dedication.