90% cops corrupt, incapable: Madras HC judge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Calling 90 per cent of the police officers in the State corrupt and incapable, the Madras High Court said only 10 per cent of the force is capable. Justice P Velmurugan made the observations recently while closing a contempt petition filed by a Namakkal woman against Inspector M Baggiyalakshmi, of the district crime branch.

The 10 per cent officers alone cannot do all the investigations. Therefore, it is the right time to sensitise the officials, the judge said. He suggested that training has to be given to those who are not corrupted but incapable of carrying out investigations.

The contempt petition was filed by S Vasanthi seeking the court to punish the inspector for wilful disobedience of an earlier order of the court, directing a fresh inquiry into her complaint against two persons for forging property documents and cheating.

However, Justice Velmurugan said the action of the inspector showed her incapability to hold better investigations.