STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

90% cops corrupt, incapable: Madras HC judge

Calling 90 per cent of the police officers in the State corrupt and incapable, the Madras High Court said only 10 per cent of the force is capable. 

Published: 11th February 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court.

Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Calling 90 per cent of the police officers in the State corrupt and incapable, the Madras High Court said only 10 per cent of the force is capable. Justice P Velmurugan made the observations recently while closing a contempt petition filed by a Namakkal woman against Inspector M Baggiyalakshmi, of the district crime branch.

The 10 per cent officers alone cannot do all the investigations. Therefore, it is the right time to sensitise the officials, the judge said. He suggested that training has to be given to those who are not corrupted but incapable of carrying out investigations.

The contempt petition was filed by S Vasanthi seeking the court to punish the inspector for wilful disobedience of an earlier order of the court, directing a fresh inquiry into her complaint against two persons for forging property documents and cheating.

However, Justice Velmurugan said the action of the inspector showed her incapability to hold better investigations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp