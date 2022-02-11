STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls

Carrying on the trend of Assembly and Parliament elections, a few professionals are in the fray for the urban local body elections, too. 

Published: 11th February 2022

K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Carrying on the trend of Assembly and Parliament elections, a few professionals are in the fray for the urban local body elections, too.  While most of the contesting doctors and engineers from the DMK and the AIADMK are linked with the incumbent or former functionaries, NTK and MNM fielded fresh faces at a few places.

“My ultimate objective is to renovate all houses in Kannagi Nagar. Most of the houses are in dilapidated condition,” says K Aswini, an architect who owns a designing company. She was fielded for Ward 196 by AIADMK.

Aswini’s father is an AIADMK functionary. “Stormwater drains is much needed for Okkiyampettai. Community engagement in Kannagi Nagar resettlement area is important to reduce school dropouts.”
Similarly, AP Poornima, candidate of DMK for Ward 87 is a final-year medical student. Her father is an advocate, associated with DMK for a long time.

“I want to ensure essential services are available. During the pandemic, doctors’ played a crucial role. I want to act as a bridge between the people and the Corporation.”

