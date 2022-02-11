Kodambakkam to vote on defunct stormwater drains

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defunct stormwater drains, water stagnation and lack of basic amenities like clean drinking water even in central parts of the city like Vadapalani are issues plaguing Kodambakkam zone. Vetrivel K of Ajith Nagar in Kodambakkam remembers wading through knee-deep water for 12 days after the rains in November along with residents of Parangusapuram, Viswanathapuram, Valliammai thottam and Subramaniam Nagar.

“Temporary fixes were made and Railway Border road was dug up to allow water to drain. Until now, the hole that eats up more than half of the street has not been closed and poses a huge risk to motorists and pedestrians,” he said.

The situation is no different in Ashok Nagar. According to residents of 18th avenue, the stormwater drain is presently defunct with missing connections for proper drainage. “Now, the city corporation has promised that new stormwater drains are going to come up by October and around `7 crore has been allocated for this. So, we hope there won’t be any waterlogging issues,” said Shrinidhi S of 18th and 19th avenue residents welfare association.

In areas like Ashok Nagar where there are lots of pet dogs, almost no one cleans up after them, leaving the streets dirty, although the overall waste collection is otherwise good, said residents. “There has to be a policy that mandates pet owners clean up after their pets,” added Shrinidhi.

The Kodambakkam zone covers areas such as T Nagar, Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar, Vadapalani, Koyambedu and Saidapet among others. In Vadapalani, one of the central parts of the city, there are residents without access to clean drinking water, said RV Sathiyanarayanan who is contesting from ward 130.

“In areas like Alagiri Nagar, drinking water is mixed with sewage and it has also polluted the groundwater. Also such as Amman Koil street and Kumaran colony do not have stormwater drains,” said Sathianarayanan. In T Nagar, residents said sewer lines laid during the British era are ill equipped to cope with the exponential growth.