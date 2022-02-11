Madras Crocodile Bank to get facelift after sending 1k ‘surplus’ crocs to Gujarat

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cash-strapped Madras Crocodile Bank Trust (MCBT) has been transporting ‘surplus’ mugger crocodiles Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) in Gujarat for the past few months. Commenting on its decision to part with 1,000 mugger crocodiles, authorities said it was expected to propel the five-decade-old institution into a new horizon.

Ever since the breeding programme was suspended in 1994, when the MCBT was told by the Tamil Nadu forest department that it was not possible to rewild any more mugger crocs, the surplus numbers began to pile up, leading to cost overrun. The pandemic pushed the institution into financial trouble.

“We are grateful to the GZRRC for solving a long-standing problem. We hope to shift all the surplus reptiles by the end of this year. Currently, male mugger crocs are being transported. The females can only be sent once the breeding season is over, as the journey may cause harm to gravid females,” MCBT managing trustee Zai Whitaker said.

At present, the croc bank houses around 2,000 animals — 15 species of crocodiles, of which 3 are from India; 15 species of snakes; 8 species of turtles; 3 species of chelonians; and 7 species of lizards. The Central Zoo Authority had approved the proposal from the croc bank to transfer 1,000 mugger crocs (350 male and 650 female) to the GZRRC.

Whitaker added that there was a major renovation, restructuring and improvement plan on the anvil, which is going to make the croc bank one of the world’s best reptile zoos. Fundraising efforts to this effect will begin soon. “It is ambitious but doable. Our staff and trustees are committed to it. It encompasses everything we stand for — including an exciting interpretation centre, picturesque walkways, underwater displays. We will put more ‘star exhibits’ out there. Our new ‘Snake Haven’ exhibit is already popular, and includes the ‘big four’ medically important snakes of India.”

Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj said the GZRRC has excellent infrastructure to take good care of the crocodiles. “We are issuing transit permits as and when croc bank makes the request. The crocodiles are being sent in batches of 25 to 30 animals and the forest department is monitoring the whole process.”