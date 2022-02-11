TN to probe Rs 85 crore excess assets case against ex-MLA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court (HC) that a probe will be conducted into the alleged amassment of wealth by A Prabu, former AIADMK MLA. The Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram informed the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, when a petition seeking an inquiry against the ex-MLA came up for hearing. He said the probe would be taken up in six weeks.

The bench also ordered notices to Prabu and his parents, V Ayyappah and Thaiyalammal. The inquiry was initiated based a complaint made by R Omprakash, district organiser of Rs 10 Rupees Movement’ in Kallakurichi district.

He alleged that Ayyappah and Thaiyalammal had served as heads of the Thiyagathurugam panchayat union while Prabu was an MLA. They had collected bribes from job aspirants and beneficiaries of the Green House scheme to amass wealth worth Rs 85 crore. He prayed the Court to order an inquiry into the issue since the DVAC had not taken action on a complaint he had submitted.