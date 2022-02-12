STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

596 MBBS, BDS govt seats vacant after first round

Data shared by the Medical Education Selection Committee on Friday showed that 215 MBBS and 381 BDS seats remained vacant. 

Published: 12th February 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the first round of online medical counselling for government quota seats, 596 MBBS and BDS seats remain vacant. Data shared by the Medical Education Selection Committee on Friday showed that 215 MBBS and 381 BDS seats remained vacant. 

A total of 6,043 seats were allotted. The selection committee conducted the online counselling from January 30 to February 5. As many as 10,462 candidates were called for the counselling and 9,859 filled their choice and locked seats. 

Physical verification of certificates of the candidates was done from February 8 to 10, and 5,995 attended came for verifications first. Later another 48 candidates were called and seats were given. 

A total of 6,043 seats were allotted in the first phase and allotment orders were given. The vacant seats will be filled in the second phase, which began on Friday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBS
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp