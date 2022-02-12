596 MBBS, BDS govt seats vacant after first round

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the first round of online medical counselling for government quota seats, 596 MBBS and BDS seats remain vacant. Data shared by the Medical Education Selection Committee on Friday showed that 215 MBBS and 381 BDS seats remained vacant.

A total of 6,043 seats were allotted. The selection committee conducted the online counselling from January 30 to February 5. As many as 10,462 candidates were called for the counselling and 9,859 filled their choice and locked seats.

Physical verification of certificates of the candidates was done from February 8 to 10, and 5,995 attended came for verifications first. Later another 48 candidates were called and seats were given.

A total of 6,043 seats were allotted in the first phase and allotment orders were given. The vacant seats will be filled in the second phase, which began on Friday.