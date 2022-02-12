A solid plan for segregation

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Door-to-door collection drives, awareness campaigns, demonstration sessions, interactive workshops, clean-up camps, sensitisation seminars, and eco-friendly exhibitions…Three years of sustained effort, planned execution, and collective contribution from the Residents of Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA) has been driving home an important takeaway on how to implement effective waste management practices. Kudos to the team of responsible residents and volunteers who’ve been stepping up to shoulder the burden with conservancy workers and setting an example with their work for other neighbourhoods.

Participation is key

As the green mavens in the locality swing into action for their fifth mass collection drive, Janani Venkitesh, secretary of the residents’ welfare association, offers an overview of what to expect. The three-day event, which began on February 11, at the Bala Vidya Mandir school auditorium, Gandhi Nagar, is aimed at recycling e-waste along with cloth waste.

“There’s going to be five collection points — OMR, Vadapalani, Kottupuram & Kottur Gardens, and MRC Nagar. We’ve partnered with Tirupati-based World Scrap Recycling Solutions Pvt Ltd to collect and recycle the e-waste. And with Wasted 360 Solutions for cloth waste that largely comprises footwear and used clothes. The NGO reconstitutes zero-value waste by reusing, upcycling, and recycling waste. There’s been an enormous response from all corners of the city; we’re grateful to social media,” she says.

ROKA officially came into being in March 2019. It was started with the common goal to implement source segregation of waste and proper disposal through composting and other sustainable methods; mainly to reduce the amount of biodegradable and recyclable waste reaching landfills in urban regions. “What started as an environment-based activity to educate residents in the eight main roads and three streets of our area has shaped up into a full-fledged programme. Knocking on doors and keeping track of everyday waste accumulation helped us devise citizen-friendly campaigns to make waves in our society. We learnt from our mistakes and now, we’re open to guiding other residential areas thatwant to lead an eco-conscious life,” shares Janani.

Small steps

ROKA’s first e-waste collection drive on October 1, 2019 received an overwhelming response not only from their neighbourhood but from far-off areas like Anna Nagar, Selaiyur, OMR, and Shenoy Nagar, where people expressed their interest to take part. Following that, COVID-19 slowed down the activities that were planned for 2020. Despite the setbacks, the team conducted a cloth waste clean-up drive in March 2021 and gathered 10 metric tonnes of unusable and usable clothes, and footwear.

“We tied up with Little Drops Foundation that repurposes and recycles used clothes to make cushion covers, mats, and diapers. Likewise, footwear was also collected and given to an aggregator. We seldom realise how dangerous cloth-waste can be and how much we can contribute to it on an everyday basis. We often end up giving our old clothes in good condition to maids or to thrift stores. What about undergarments and fabrics that are not in usable condition,” informs Janani.

To address the problem of e-waste, a clean-up drive was conducted in July 2021. Volunteers collected four metric tonnes of e-waste and handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation empanelled recycler Waste Winn Recyclers Private Limited and Tirupati-based World Scrap Recycling Solutions Private Limited.

In a larger context, ROKA is working towards setting up a decentralised waste management system to encourage people from other areas to join in. “We often think if we are reaching out only to like-minded people. Recently, we found a few promising volunteers who were well-networked in Porur and Tambaram. We will soon help them with conducting a clean-up drive. Once you help, they will manage on their own,” sums up a hopeful Janani.

ROKA’s clean-up drive is open today and tomorrow; 10 am to 5 pm. For details, mail to roka.drives@gmail.com or call 7397234613