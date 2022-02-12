Battered link roads eyesore of Valasaravakkam zone for 15 years

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With many link roads not laid for more than 15 years in areas like Nerkundram, that fall under the Valasaravakkam zone, these locations have become accident-prone areas. Providing pattas, setting right low hanging power cables and connecting all areas in the underground drainage system are the other demands of the residents ahead of the local urban body polls.

“On CDN Nagar First Street, a motorist fell down and died recently. Almost all important link roads to Arcot Road and Poonamallee High Road are in a bad shape. It is understandable if the roads are slightly damaged due to rains but, here roads have not been laid for over 15 years,” said A Thomas, resident of Nerkundram.

The streets are also cluttered with overhead power lines. “Apart from being an eyesore, these cables pose threat to the residents. The councillors should ensure that these power lines are shifted underground. The street lights are also not working,” said Palani, another resident.

Many residential areas in Nerkundram, Maduravoyal and Valasaravakkam don’t have pattas despite people living there for over 30 years. “In CDN Nagar, an ex-councillor filed a petition at the HC for the pattas. The newly-elected councillors should help us on this issue,” said K Mohana Krishnan of Bala Vinayagar Nagar Residents’ Association.

In two divisions, 149 and 152, which are together called Valasaravakkam, there are no PHCs or government schools. “Students have to travel to Porur or Virugambakkam,” said K Kumaragurubaran of Bethanai Nagar. The zone was included in the Chennai Corporation in 2011, but basic facilities like drainage connection and metro water supply is not proper.