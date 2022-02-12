STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Candidates urge TRB to reschedule Maths exam

According to official data, about 15,000 candidates from the State will write the NET on February 16.  

Published: 12th February 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A section of job aspirants in the State has urged the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to reschedule the Mathematics examination on February 16, as the CSIR-UGC NET exam for mathematics was scheduled for the same date across the country.

According to official data, about 15,000 candidates from the State will write the NET on February 16.  
While they are conducted every six months, there is no standard frequency for TRB tests. It was conducted last in 2019. “On February 16, I have to attend UGC NET in Salem and TRB test in Chennai,” said G Sathiyaraj, a job aspirant.

While the exam date for UGC NET was released in the first week of January, the TRB released the schedule only on February 5, said M Munivel, another applicant. On September 9, 2021, the TRB issued notification for filling 2207 posts of postgraduate assistants, physical education directors, (Grade-I) and computer instructors (Grade I) at schools and other departments.

The computer-based examinations were scheduled for November 2021. However, it was postponed. On February 5, the TRB released the revised schedule, according to which, the exams will be conducted between February 12 and 20 (except February 19).

A highly placed TRB official said they might consider changing the examination date for mathematics.
“Though the dates were decided on January 7, They were made public only on February 5.  District Collectors made arrangements for the examination amid stiff resistance from a few engineering colleges. The required infrastructure to conduct computer-based tests is not available in all the engineering colleges,” said a senior TRB official.

As per the annual planner, 9,494 teachers and assistant professors are to be recruited in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teachers Recruitment Board
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp