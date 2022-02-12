Candidates urge TRB to reschedule Maths exam

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A section of job aspirants in the State has urged the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to reschedule the Mathematics examination on February 16, as the CSIR-UGC NET exam for mathematics was scheduled for the same date across the country.

According to official data, about 15,000 candidates from the State will write the NET on February 16.

While they are conducted every six months, there is no standard frequency for TRB tests. It was conducted last in 2019. “On February 16, I have to attend UGC NET in Salem and TRB test in Chennai,” said G Sathiyaraj, a job aspirant.

While the exam date for UGC NET was released in the first week of January, the TRB released the schedule only on February 5, said M Munivel, another applicant. On September 9, 2021, the TRB issued notification for filling 2207 posts of postgraduate assistants, physical education directors, (Grade-I) and computer instructors (Grade I) at schools and other departments.

The computer-based examinations were scheduled for November 2021. However, it was postponed. On February 5, the TRB released the revised schedule, according to which, the exams will be conducted between February 12 and 20 (except February 19).

A highly placed TRB official said they might consider changing the examination date for mathematics.

“Though the dates were decided on January 7, They were made public only on February 5. District Collectors made arrangements for the examination amid stiff resistance from a few engineering colleges. The required infrastructure to conduct computer-based tests is not available in all the engineering colleges,” said a senior TRB official.

As per the annual planner, 9,494 teachers and assistant professors are to be recruited in 2022.