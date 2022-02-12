STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations

The allegation is that the builder sold 230 sqft of common area to the owners of two flats for a consideration of Rs 17.25 lakh by deviating from the plan approved by the CMDA. 

Published: 12th February 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 11:35 PM

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant ruling, the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (TNREAT) has set a deadline of 60 days for a Chennai-based builder and owners of two flats to restore the common area that they allegedly encroached upon through a sale deal or face imprisonment of up to one year and a fine of approximately Rs 15 crore. 

GKS Technology Park Pvt. Ltd, which constructed the “Tulive Viha” apartment complex comprising 87 flats and common amenities in Anna Nagar East in 2017, was accused of selling the common area in the complex to homebuyers in violation of norms. The allegation is that the builder sold 230 sqft of common area to the owners of two flats for a consideration of Rs 17.25 lakh by deviating from the plan approved by the CMDA. 

Violators told to restore common area

The two apartment owners, Devendra Bhatia and Anjula Bhatia, have allegedly altered the floor plan by constructing doors and are in exclusive possession of the common area. They allegedly combined the two apartments into one by encroaching upon the common corridor and prevented its use by other owners. Aggrieved over this, K Balasubramaniyam, a flat owner, approached the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA).

In its order last April, TNRERA held the sale of common area null and void. It also directed the builder to execute a rectification deed before May 31, 2021, in the jurisdictional sub-registrar office by deleting the common area in the sale deed executed with the Bhatias. The violators were also directed to restore the common area to its original status before June 30, 2021, as per the approved plan.

The authority also imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the builder to be paid before May 31 and asked the builder to pay back the Rs 17.25 lakh collected from the buyers for the common area. Despite the expiry of the deadlines, neither the builder nor the flat owners complied with the directions. The builder just paid the Rs 5 lakh fine. The two owners, meanwhile, filed an appeal before the tribunal.

However, the tribunal comprising chairman Justice B Rajendran, judicial member N Balasubramanian and administrative member Leena Nair took a critical view of the violations and gave the builder and the two flat owners 60 days to execute the deed of reconveyance as per the approved plan, failing which they shall be punishable with imprisonment of up to one year and with a daily fine during the default period, which may cumulatively extend up to 10 per cent of the apartment cost for flat owners and 10 per cent for the builder of the Rs 150-crore project.

