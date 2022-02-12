Chennai couple robs taxi driver of Rs 6,100, poisons him to death to pay rent

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A Chennai-based couple was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a call taxi driver at Onapalayam recently. Police said the couple is wanted in a few murder in Chennai city also.

The accused were identified as S Stephan (46) and his second wife Amalorpavam, residents of KK Nagar in Chennai.

“The couple rented a house at Kalikkanaickenpalayam near Vadavalli a few months ago but could not pay rent. The couple came to know that drivers of a particular call taxi operators used to used to keep the trip fare in the car’s dashboard and deposit it in the office once in a week,” a police officer said.

The couple decided to loot money and booked a taxi on Tuesday night. S Shanu (3)1 of Vellalore, was assigned to pick up the couple from a recreational club to Coimbatore International Airport. On their way, the couple injected poison into Shamu and took away Rs 6,100 from the dashboard.

They also took away Shanu’s two mobile phones, police said. Shanu’s boday and the car was found in Onapalayam. Vadavalli police, who registered a case of suspicious death, traced the couple through their mobile number in which they had booked the call taxi, before Shanu’s death. Following the arrest, police altered the case to murder. As many as 25 mobile phones, a laptop, tab and cash were seized from them.

Stephan is a postgraduate, and was working as network engineer and real-estate agent. He separated from his wife and two children. Stephan faces four murder cases and an arms case in Chennai. His second wife Amalorpavam faces two murder cases. Chennai police arrested them in 2016 and they were out on conditional bail in 2016. The couple jumped bail and were hiding in came to Coimbatore, police added.