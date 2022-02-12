STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Constructions at UNESCO site stayed by Madras HC

The HC on Friday restrained the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from constructing visitor amenities at the Gangaikondacholapuram temple located in Ariyalur district.

Published: 12th February 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:24 AM

Madras High Court.

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HC on Friday restrained the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from constructing visitor amenities at the Gangaikondacholapuram temple located in Ariyalur district.

Directing the ASI to file a counter affidavit to a petition alleging violation of the rules barring constructions in prohibited areas within two weeks, the first bench stayed any more construction in the area in dispute till then. The temple is a UNESCO world heritage site.

The bench also wanted the ASI to explain if construction was made in the prohibited area and, if so, who was responsible for the violation. The orders were passed on a petition filed by advocate A Balaguru of Thiruvazanchuli in Thanjavur district.

Comments

