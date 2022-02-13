20K online tickets sold for 45th Chennai Book Fair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite pandemic fear, over 20,000 tickets were sold online for the upcoming 45th Chennai Book Fair till Saturday morning, organisers said. The Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) will hold the book fair between February 16 and March 6 at Nandanam YMCA grounds.

Speaking to TNIE, BAPASI secretary SK Murugan said this is the highest online sales recorded till now. Usually, the book fair is conducted during the Tamil Margazhi month (mid-December to mid-January), when cultural events at sabhas and music academies, as well as the pleasant weather draw thousands of visitors from across the country and abroad to the city. “However, this year, the fair was postponed because of the third Covid-19 wave. But we expect a good response as this is the biggest book fair in South India,” he said.

He also pointed out that due to the pandemic, the number of stalls has been reduced from 1,000 to 800, as per State government order. The secretary added that over one lakh titles are expected to be displayed and arrangements are underway at YMCA ground for setting up the bookstalls.

The government has instructed the organisers that elderly people above 65 years, pregnant women, toddlers as well as those with Covid symptoms must be excluded from the event. There should be entrances and exits for each stall. Besides, no air condition facility will be allowed and wearing gloves is mandatory for workers. The organisers can advise visitors too to wear gloves.Visitors can spend 10 to 15 minutes in each stall and only three will be allowed into a stall at a time. The fair will take place between 10 am and 7 pm.