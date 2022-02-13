STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alandur wants overbridge as rain inundates subways

Electorate also demands MRTS line to be completed expeditiously

Published: 13th February 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Water has been leaking from underground pipe at Thillai Gananga Nagar subway for several months | Ashwin Prasath

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A rail overbridge (ROB) on the Thillai Ganga Nagar subway, to ensure that residents don’t get marooned during the rainy season, and the quick completion of the MRTS extension line between Velachery and St Thomas Mount are the major concerns for residents of Alandur zone ahead of the local body elections.

“The plan to build an ROB at Thillai Ganga Nagar was initiated in 2016 as there are four subways in surrounding areas and they all get submerged during the rains. This leaves residents of many areas stranded and cuts off transportation too. However, work has not started yet. The project should be revived for the benefit of residents,” said A Raman, a resident.

While work to complete the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) extension from Velachery to St Thomas Mount stations is going on, it should be completed as soon as possible, he added. The other demands are repairing the roads damaged during rain and linking a few areas in Manapakkam and Mugalivakkam to the underground drainage system. Apart from this, they also want the government to revive the plan to construct an arts college in Nandambakkam and provide pattas for a few residential areas in the zone.

In the Corporation elementary school at Nanganallur (166th ward), the strength of the students has increased from around 75 to 180 in the past year. “Considering this, the elected representative of the ward should take steps to construct additional buildings to accommodate the students,” said Rajeshwari, another resident.

The authorities should also arrest the seepage of water through the walls of Thillai Ganga Nagar subway (due to groundwater table going up) as it leads to skidding of two-wheelers during the night hours. Stray cattle menace in Nanganallur market should also be curtailed, said CR Balaji, a resident.

While the residents had no complaints about the primary health centres and crematoriums, they wanted the community halls in the zone to be maintained by the corporation to ensure that it is used by all people. Underground power cables is another demand in the zone.

Alandur
