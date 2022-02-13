STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman held for chain-snatching drama

The magistrate remanded her initially but considering that she had a child to look after, granted her bail. A search is on for Karthikeyan.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:58 AM

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman, who with the help of her friend allegedly stole a gold chain from her mother-in-law and staged a chain-snatching drama, was arrested by police. The incident happened on Thursday when the elderly woman was alone at her house at Annanur near Avadi.

According to police, the woman, identified as V Latha  (30) had received money from her mother-in-law a few months ago. When the latter demanded repayment, Latha had pawned some of her jewels and returned the amount. She was allegedly furious that the elderly woman had asked for her money back so soon, police said.  “Hence, Latha teamed up with her friend Karthikeyan (32) to steal a gold chain from her. On Latha’s instructions, Karthikeyan snatched the chain weighing three sovereigns and gave it to Latha,” police said. 

Latha then registered a complaint. Looking at  CCTV footage, police found that Latha was also an accomplice in the crime. The magistrate remanded her initially but considering that she had a child to look after, granted her bail. A search is on for Karthikeyan.

