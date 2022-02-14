Chennai municipal polls: Corroded pipelines muddy the waters in Adyar zone

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Roads laid without milling over the course of many years, drinking water with high levels of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and corroded drinking water pipelines are some of the issues residents in Adyar are facing.

Residents of Valmiki Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur recently wrote to the Managing Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), bringing to attention the TDS levels that have exceeded 500 over the last four years.

Residents, who check the TDS levels on a regular basis, noticed that the TDS value was 685 ppm on January 15, exceeding the maximum accepted value of 500. Water is supplied to these residents from Nemmeli desalination plant.

"In the last week, water has also become salty. Four years ago, the TDS levels were within the acceptable limit. We have been discussing the issue with Metro Water officials but it has not been resolved," Jayanthi, a resident of Valmiki Nagar.

"The pipelines are corroded and needs replacement. The water supplied is brown and we are unable to even put clothes in the washing machine because it comes out with brown patches," she added.

The Adyar zone consists of areas including Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar and Velachery among others. Meera Ravikumar, who is a resident of Adyar, contesting independently in ward 173 said speeding cars are a common sight, endangering pedestrians and other commuters.

"There was a massive collision yesterday. There should be speed restrictions that are properly enforced in residential areas like Gandhi Nagar," Meera said. In Velachery, roads laid without milling over the course of many years have been contributing to water stagnation inside houses, according to residents.

"In our neighbouring Saraswathi Nagar, roads were laid without milling in 2014. Other roads like Kalki Nagar and AGS colony 4th cross extension are also at a height. What happens during the rains is that runoff from here gets accumulated in low lying areas," said Geetha Ganesh, secretary of AGS Colony Residents' Welfare Association.

Residents of TANSI Nagar in Velachery said the path to be taken by stormwater is choked due to ongoing work on the flyover, not allowing water to drain into Pallikaranai marsh and resulting in stagnation.