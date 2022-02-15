An insightful vision

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The two years of the pandemic have been yet another painful reminder that disasters disproportionately impact people with disabilities. It posed the community with newer challenges such as the increased risk of poor outcomes from the COVID-19 virus, reduced access to health care and rehabilitation, and lack of social and moral support. Exacerbated perennial problems like job insecurities and unstable income for everyday sustenance. This is evident in a study by Sense International India, a national-level organisation that supports need-based services of children and adults with deafblindness, which reported that 66 per cent earned an income of less than Rs 10,000.

While the majority from the community were grappling with degrading mental health and depleting resources, a fortunate few — with adequate support from friends and family — were silently making some promising progress. One such empowering journey of turning obstacles into opportunities is that of Saraswathy P.

Counting on hope

An IAS aspirant, a content creator, football player, instrumentalist, and an entrepreneur, the 28-year-old juggles one too many pursuits; the latest one happens to be Touch and Feel, a YouTube channel catering to the differently-abled community. Launched in August 2020, the page offers recipes, fitness and health tips, and art-related content. “We live in a world that’s mostly consumed by the impairments and impediments of people with disabilities. It seldom notices that we aren’t any less than the rest. Through my channel, I want to share my story of independence and inspire others,” she shares.

Around the same time, Saraswathy started Prakasham Sweets. Operating out of her West Mambalam home, she’s been taking orders for nutritious laddoo alternatives made with ragi, kambu, thinai, jowar, black urad dal, green gram, or mixed millet for special occasions. “I wanted to channel my passion for cooking creatively and this way, I was able to earn. We have kept the pricing affordable and the packaging disabled-friendly with braille labels,” she notes.

Building resilience

As much as Saraswathy is grateful to her family for their support, all this wouldn’t have been possible without the grit and determination that she built since she lost her vision at the age of 13. Though education had been priority, graduating from school, completing a college course or following her dream path was not easy.

“I was made to fail multiple times in school saying I wasn’t capable of making progress. Despite the pressure, I scored well in class 10. I was also the first visually impaired and deaf student to graduate from my college. However, my career prospects turned bleak when I developed diabetes, thyroid and obesity. I wanted to become a doctor but my body did not cooperate. I attempted IAS twice but couldn’t make it to the final round. I underwent computer training but that wasn’t fruitful in getting employment,” says the BA History and Tourism graduate from Stella Maris College.

But, Saraswathy is not one to be bogged down by momentary setbacks. An active member at The Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu and Sense International India, she contributes to the well-being and inclusion of people with disability. “People with deafblindness are, particularly, a very diverse group because of the varying degrees of their vision and hearing impairments, plus other possible disabilities. This means there is a wide range of communication methods, including speech, oral and aural communication; various forms of sign language, including tactile and deafblind fingerspelling; alternative and augmentative communication; and print and braille. But many lack awareness,” she details.

Along with other volunteers, Saraswathy discusses the latest government policies and plans for the welfare of the community in their weekly meetings. “We also get updated on the latest advancements in technology and tools that assist us in mobility. Some of us are privileged and we want to use it for the good of others,” she notes.

Her dreams and aspirations for the community are endless. “I will work towards making a difference for people. After all, kindness is a language, which the deaf can hear and blind can see,” she says.

For details, visit: senseintindia.org or spastn.org

Decoding the disability

Deafblindness is described as a unique and isolating sensory disability resulting from the combination of both hearing and vision loss or impairment. This has a significant effect on communication, socialisation, mobility, and daily living.