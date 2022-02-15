STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Public hearing must before nod for TASMAC shops, bars

The amendment made in Rule 8 makes it mandatory for district Collectors to consider and dispose of any objections raised before granting permission for the location of TASMAC liquor retail shops.

Published: 15th February 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of people crowding at a Tasmac outlet in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram on Monday informed a full bench of the Madras HC headed by Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari that the Tamil Nadu government has made amendments to the TN Liquor Vending (in Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003.

The amendment made in Rule 8 makes it mandatory for district Collectors to consider and dispose of any objections raised before granting permission for the location of TASMAC liquor retail shops.

The other amendment provides for the objecting persons to file an appeal against the order of Collectors before the Commissioner for Prohibition and Excise within a month of the order. The Commissioner, who is the final authority to dispose of appeals, shall pass orders within two months.

The bench, also consisting of justices CV Karthikeyan and PD Audikesavalu, was hearing a batch of petitions regarding the binding nature of the resolution of village panchayats on location/relocation of TASMAC retail outlets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TASMAC Madras High Court
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp