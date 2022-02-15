Public hearing must before nod for TASMAC shops, bars

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram on Monday informed a full bench of the Madras HC headed by Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari that the Tamil Nadu government has made amendments to the TN Liquor Vending (in Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003.

The amendment made in Rule 8 makes it mandatory for district Collectors to consider and dispose of any objections raised before granting permission for the location of TASMAC liquor retail shops.

The other amendment provides for the objecting persons to file an appeal against the order of Collectors before the Commissioner for Prohibition and Excise within a month of the order. The Commissioner, who is the final authority to dispose of appeals, shall pass orders within two months.

The bench, also consisting of justices CV Karthikeyan and PD Audikesavalu, was hearing a batch of petitions regarding the binding nature of the resolution of village panchayats on location/relocation of TASMAC retail outlets.