Time chips away at roofs, walls and residents’ hopes at KP Park

There is no end in sight for the woes of 59 families evicted from pavements near Egmore railway station and resettled at KP Park.

Published: 15th February 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage and broken bottles on the premises of KP Park | R Satish Babu

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is no end in sight for the woes of 59 families evicted from pavements near Egmore railway station and resettled at KP Park. It has been a month since they moved to their new homes but continue to live in constant fear as the roof and the side walls chip off and fall on them. Besides, there is no water and anti-social elements drink and leave broken bottles all over the place.

A month ago, when TNIE visited ‘E’ block where 308 families from Villivakkam, Arumbakkam and Egmore have been accommodated (since January), they spoke of the very same issues. And, the civic officials promised to resolve them within 15 days. However, nothing has been done except for a few tinkering works.

“Paint and cement chip off as we hit the wall with bare hands. The building is so fragile that if somebody tries to hammer a nail, the plaster cracks and forms a hole. We installed lights and other basic amenities using ropes and glue,” said R Mahalakshmi who was resettled from Egmore. Whenever residents complain, the officials from the Slum Clearance Board patch up the holes. However, that too chips off within a couple of days. Another important issue the residents seek immediate addressal is water supply.

“Water for household use is supplied between 8 am and 8:30 am. With most of us involved in unskilled labour, our work begins by 7 am. If there is no one at home, we have no water,” said one of the residents.
When contacted, an official from the Slum Clearance Board said the Metro Water pipe is still damaged and will break if water is supplied continuously. About the construction lapses, they blame the contractor.

