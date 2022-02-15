Will ensure justice is rendered to common man: Madras HC CJ Bhandari

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon after assuming office as the Chief Justice (CJ) of the Madras High Court (HC), Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari promised to take steps to ensure justice is rendered to the common man.

Delivering the acceptance speech at a felicitation function held in the premises of the HC on Monday, he said, “I would not leave any stone unturned to ensure justice is rendered even at the grassroots level.”

Taking pride in being the Chief Justice of one of the charted HCs, he said he was well aware of the problems faced by the Bar and stressed the need for working together to expedite the disposal of cases and clear long pending matters. “My efforts would be to see that matters pending in the HC, and even the subordinate courts, are expedited for early disposal,” he stated.

Bhandari said more vigour is needed to reassure the commitment to ‘openness’, ‘transparency’ and ‘accountability’. Expressing his love for Tamil Nadu, he said it was a privilege to become the Acting CJ and now the CJ.

Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram, chairman of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry PS Amalraj and president Madras High Court Advocates Association G Mohanakrishnan also addressed the gathering felicitating the CJ. Earlier in the day, he was sworn in as the thirty second Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.