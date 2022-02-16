STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahoy bookaholics! Chennai Book Fair opens Wednesday

Published: 16th February 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Entrance of the book fair at Nandhanam in Chennai;

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the pandemic fear, the 45th edition of the Chennai book fair will commence on Wednesday at 5.30 pm. Chief Minister MK Stalin will present the Kalaignar Mu Karunanidhi Porkizhi award, the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) awards among other literary awards to distinguished writers and Tamil scholars on the inaugural day.

Siva Kalai excavations on the banks
of Porunai river to be exhibited
at the fair | Ashwin Prasath 

The arrangements for the fair are in good shape. The entrances of the fair have been named after late Tamil writer Ki Rajanarayanan and late writer and former professor Tho Paramasivam; the main gate has been designed to evoke the the structure of the Arignar Anna Memorial Library.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian is also likely to unveil three statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyar and VO Chidambaram Pillai on the fair premises. Besides, the archaeological department will exhibit photos from Keezhadi and old pottery artefacts. The organisers have made ‘Arusuvai Arasi’ as the food partner of the fair. BAPASI president S Vairavan told TNIE that the 800 bookstalls will be set up in eight rows. All the rows have been named after popular Tamil writers.

Journalist Samas, veteran theatre director Prasanna Ramasamy, poet Asaithambi, poet and short story writer A Vannila, Malayalam writer Paul Zacharia, and English writer Meena Kandasamy will receive the Kalaignar Mu Karunanidhi Porkizhi award on the first day of the fair.

Science week celebrations from February 22 to 28
Chennai; A mega expo and book fair will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here as part of the science week celebrations from February 22 to 28. The event, to be held as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ will be organised by Union government, with the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre also playing a part in its conduct. Various events have been planned as part of the even for all seven days in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. The week-long event aims to pay homage and showcase India’s achievements in 75 years of Independence and the Centre’s science and technology organisations in close partnership with State agencies. Swadeshi innovations and inventions will also be showcased during the event.

