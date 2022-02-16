Cannot accept regularisation of encroachments: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has made it clear that regularisation of encroachments in government land at Bethel Nagar, Injambakkam cannot be accepted as it would encourage encroachment.

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy made the observations while hearing petitions related to encroachments in Bethel Nagar.

Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram informed the bench that the documents of 2,893 encroachers were tabulated. He said the details would be forwarded to the government for exploring alternative sites for the residents. The bench directed him to get an undertaking from the residents regarding relocation.