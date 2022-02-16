Conquering Covid consequences 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When it comes to Covid, there is no guarantee as to what might be awaiting you. Long-term effects of the virus still threaten the population despite enduring multiple waves. In June 2021, amid the deadly second wave, 27-year-old Sravan Kumar T from resident of Kodur, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, was admitted to Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital with severe COVID-19 infection and co-existing prediabetes. His symptoms indicated a black fungus infection as well. It was a case of highly invasive mucormycosis which had to be treated with urgency .

A multidisciplinary team of expert doctors comprising Infectious Disease specialists, nephrologists, ophthalmologists, Oro-Faciomaxillary surgeons, endocrinologists, ENT specialist, along with the Physiotherapy and Intensive Care team, under the guidance of the medical superintendent, was immediately put together to gauge the situation. Tests showed the spread of mucormycosis in the complete left half of his face. Due to the highly invasive pattern and vascular spread of the fungal infection, it was evident that the surgery would leave the patient with considerable facial disfigurement but it was the only way to save his life. Once Sravan Kumar was made aware of the situation, he was taken into surgery. Most of his upper jaw and all of his left facial bones along with the floor of his eyeball were removed.

However, four weeks after the procedure, CECT and MRI showed that the infection had spread to the rest of the left side of his face. The doctors recommended an immediate surgery but this meant Sravan Kumar would lose the left side of his face. With no other option, upon his consent, the second salvage surgery was performed.

Post procedure, the patient was kept under observation for another four to six weeks. Repeat scans suggested an arrest in the spread of infection by August. Sravan Kumar eventually recovered completely from the black fungus infection but had sustained major morbidity — he had lost one side of his face. He could barely talk and had extreme difficulty in eating as well. In the prime of his life, Sravan Kumar suffered this heart-breaking consequence. The emotional trauma was perceptible. The journey forward looked bleak for this other-wise active young man.

In October 2021, once the patient’s condition had stabilised after two surgeries, he was prepped for facial reconstructive surgery by Dr Selvakumar. There were no complications and the depressed, uneven face was corrected cosmetically, keeping as close to the original morphology of the patient as possible. The next most important part was to reconstruct the upper jaw to enable the patient to eat and speak. This complex procedure was taken up in December 2021. Eventually, the patient was able to speak better and eat normally. After months of struggle, Sravan Kumar had finally recovered.

Several cases of mucormycosis in people with COVID-19 have been increasingly reported world-wide, especially in India. Thus a carefully planned, step by step, multidisciplinary team approach with judicious use of medications will help patients affected with COVID-19 recover, even from fatal infections such as mucormycosis.