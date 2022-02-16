Madras HC refuses to review night ban on Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve stretch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though fervent appeals were made before the Madras High Court to reverse its order on night traffic ban on Bannari-Dhimbam stretch of the Coimbatore-Bengaluru National Highway running through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the first bench headed by Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Tuesday refused relief.

The Bench said it did not order the ban but only directed implementation of a notification issued by Erode District Collector on January 7, 2019, imposing the ban from 9pm to 6am. The Bench, however, allowed impleading petitioners to file affidavits in a week. After the court’s order on February 8, night traffic on the stretch was banned from February 10.

When the petitions filed by advocate SP Chokkalingam came up for hearing on Tuesday, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran asked the court to review its order saying that livelihood of villagers and transportation of essential goods were badly hit. Former MLA PL Sundaram, a resident of Panampalli in Sathyamangalam, also filed a petition against the ban.

Appearing for him, senior advocate NGR Prasad contended that essential commodities cannot be sent to 144 villages located on the stretch and students of these villages have to walk four km to reach schools. He also pointed to an interim order of the SC which showed Bannari- Dhimbam road as an alternative route to Bandipore-Sultan Batheri stretch where night traffic is banned.

The ban on Bannari-Dhimbam stretch results in vehicle pileup all through the night leading to traffic jam and congestion when traffic resumes in the morning, Prasad said, adding that if rumblers are placed on the road, speed of vehicles could be checked and accidents could be brought down.

Quoting forest department statistics, the petitioner told the court that only 24 animals died over the last 10 years along the stretch, and that it was not established if they were run over by vehicles.