STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Neuberg, ICH join forces on ICCD

The support initiative is in line with our commitment to reach out to the economically strained sections of the society and lend relevant support in the fight against cancer.

Published: 16th February 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) on Tuesday, Neuberg Diagnostics, headquartered in Chennai, donated over 200 blankets to the children availing cancer treatment in the pediatric ward at Institute of Child Health and Hospital (ICH) and Government Royapettah Hospitals, Chennai as part of its community support initiative. 

The event was attended by Dr S Elilarasi, director of ICH; Dr Srinivasan, nodal officer, ICH; Dr Subhaiyam, HOD, Surgical Oncology, Royapettah Government Hospital; and Dr T Kannan, HOD, Medical Oncology, Royapettah Government Hospital.

Aishwarya Vasudevan, group COO, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “As per the study, around 50,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year, in India. The support initiative is in line with our commitment to reach out to the economically strained sections of the society and lend relevant support in the fight against cancer. We wish all these children a speedy recovery and cure soon. With new advancements and  precise diagnosis, quality of life has improved for cancer patients.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp