Neuberg, ICH join forces on ICCD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) on Tuesday, Neuberg Diagnostics, headquartered in Chennai, donated over 200 blankets to the children availing cancer treatment in the pediatric ward at Institute of Child Health and Hospital (ICH) and Government Royapettah Hospitals, Chennai as part of its community support initiative.

The event was attended by Dr S Elilarasi, director of ICH; Dr Srinivasan, nodal officer, ICH; Dr Subhaiyam, HOD, Surgical Oncology, Royapettah Government Hospital; and Dr T Kannan, HOD, Medical Oncology, Royapettah Government Hospital.

Aishwarya Vasudevan, group COO, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “As per the study, around 50,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year, in India. The support initiative is in line with our commitment to reach out to the economically strained sections of the society and lend relevant support in the fight against cancer. We wish all these children a speedy recovery and cure soon. With new advancements and precise diagnosis, quality of life has improved for cancer patients.”