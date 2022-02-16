Tamil Nadu to change Covid-19 battle strategy, to go for random tests at crowded places

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health will change the Covid-19 testing strategy since the cases have declined in the State, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Radhakrishnan said starting today, all symptomatic people, contacts of people who test positive, all those with influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), and people with breathing difficulties admitted to non-Covid wards in hospitals will be tested for Covid-19. Also, random testing will be conducted at crowded places, he said.

In its testing guidelines issued in January 2022, the DPH had limited the eligibility to be tested to contacts of positive patients who have symptoms, or are above 60 years of age even without symptoms or comorbidities.

Special groups like pregnant mothers, immuno-compromised individuals, differently-abled people etc., were also eligible regardless of symptoms or comorbidity.

All other asymptomatic contacts were not to be tested.

The heath secretary said facilities used as Covid Care Centres now will be handed over back to the concerned authorities step by step. A review for the same will be conducted within 15 days.

The decision will be taken after consultation with the Chief Minister, Radhakrishnan added.

Radhakrishnan said only 2,690 people are under treatment at hospitals at present, though there is a total of 1.31 lakh Covid beds available.

Only 1,219 people require oxygen support and only 4 per cent of the total infected are in ICU, he added.

Compared to the first and the second wave, hospitalisation and deaths have been less during the third wave because of vaccination and natural infection.

About 91 per cent of people have received their first dose and close to 71 per cent have received the second dose of vaccine.

However, 1.13 crore people are yet to take the second dose, the health secretary said.

He stated that 45 lakh people in the 18-44 and above 60 years age group are yet to take their first dose.

In the 15-18 age group, nearly 81 per cent of first dose vaccination coverage has been achieved.

‘Action against colleges if they collect excess fee’

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said action will be taken on private medical colleges that collect excess fees from the students apart from what the State fee committee had fixed.

He was speaking during a startup foundation course held for first year MBBS students at the Madras Medical College.

Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayana Babu and Dean Dr E Theranirajan were also present at the event, where the students were briefed about the history of the college.

The last date for joining the medical colleges was extended till February 21 to help the students pay the fees and finish the admission process, he said, adding that almost 90 per cent of students have so far joined the colleges.