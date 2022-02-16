STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar public toilets provide no ‘relief’

A community toilet complex with five seats each for men and women is currently used by the residents while another with 10 seats nearby is damaged.

Published: 16th February 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

The only functioning community toilet in Gandhi Nagar| R Satish Babu

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With only one of the four community toilets functioning in Gandhi Nagar on Pulianthope High Road in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone where there are more than 400 households, the residents, especially women, are forced to wait until nightfall to relieve themselves. The other toilets have either been encroached upon or damaged due to poor maintenance.

A community toilet complex with five seats each for men and women is currently used by the residents while another with 10 seats nearby is damaged. Two toilets, which were built by the slum clearance boards more than two decades ago, have been encroached by residents adjacent to the facilities, said the residents.

“I came to this locality after my marriage 30 years ago. Since then, I have been struggling as there are not enough toilets. Earlier, we used the open grounds nearby. The whole area has now become congested. Most men have bikes and go to other places if they have to relieve themselves. As they also go for work in the morning, we let them use the community toilet on priority,” said G Jayalakshmi, who runs a small shop in Gandhi Nagar.

A woman from the locality maintains the toilets as there is no permanent staff appointed by the civic body, they added. “A month ago, relatives came to our house and were disgusted by the state of the toilets. There is no proper water facility and we have to wait in a long queue to use the toilet,” said G Punitha, a daily wage labourer.

Her 22-year-old daughter, G Indumathi, said, “There are at least 300-400 young girls in the locality and we can’t use the toilet when we want to due to irregular water supply, lack of hygiene and poor maintenance. For more than 500 households, having mere 10 toilets is not enough.”

Meanwhile, Corporation officials said that there is no drainage facility in the slum because of which the two toilets have been encroached. “We are planning to construct more toilets nearby and a proposal is being prepared,” said a Corporation official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiru Vi Ka Nagar public toilets
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp