TN local body polls: CWC refuses to let office be used as booth, threatens to keep it locked

CHENNAI: This Saturday, Ward 40 of the Chennai Corporation may not just see a showdown between the top local body election candidates. In fact, the polling booth is likely to be locked. This is because the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) office has been designated as a polling booth, and in protest, officials say they’ll keep it shut.

“We work round the clock to ensure children get justice. We are working on several cases at the moment, most of them being rape, assault, and runaway cases. We are expected to vacate the office two days prior to the election. But we are protected by the Juvenile Justice Act, and a court of the magistrate cannot be used for other purposes,” said N Lalitha, an advocate and CWC member.

On the other hand, Corporation officials say the CWC office was a polling booth in the previous elections too, and there was no problem then. The committee’s north zone office is in Singaravel Nagar in Royapuram, and the Corporation has chosen it as a poll booth. Committee members allege this was done without permission and they have already made a formal representation to the zonal officer not to make the premises a polling booth.

The office walls, which have colourful paintings to make the campus child-friendly, are now covered with papers bearing candidates’ details. Work is on to set up a cement ramp for disabled voters. Lalitha said the office has paperwork and sensitive files related to several cases, and cannot be shifted. “If any file is lost or misplaced, it might cost a child their right to justice,” she added.

Another CWC member said they have decided to lock the office on polling day, and carry out their work in front of the office. “We won’t allow the office to be used on polling day.” A corporation official told TNIE officials inspected the premises after CWC members raised concerns, and alternative arrangements have been made to ensure the CWC’s daily operations are not affected.