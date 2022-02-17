STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ma Su credits emergency care scheme for drop in road accident fatalities in TN

The number of road accident fatalities in the State reduced from 1,534 in January 2021 to 745 in January 2022, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday. 

Published: 17th February 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of road accident fatalities in the State reduced from 1,534 in January 2021 to 745 in January 2022, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday. Subramanian attributed this to the success of the State government’s ‘Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kaakkum 48’ scheme.

Under the scheme, the government bears the expenses of emergency care for accident victims for the first 48 hours.“So far, 18,580 road accident victims have been rushed to hospitals within 48 hours. The government has so far spent Rs 16.97 crore for the victims.

The number of hospitals earmarked for the scheme has now been increased to 640. Of this, 218 are private hospitals and 422 are government hospitals,” said the minister. He said 118 ambulances will be introduced for the scheme next Monday.

Meanwhile, 49,79,665 people have been benefited through the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthavam’ scheme, and the number is expected to cross 50 lakh by Sunday, he added. The minister, on the day, inspected the robotic surgery centre at Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, which will be opened soon.

“The government is making efforts to diagnose and treat cancer in the first and second stages. Work is underway to prepare a cancer registry in collaboration with the Adyar Cancer Hospital,” he said and added specialised cancer centres would be set up in Karapet, Madurai, Salem and Nagercoil.

