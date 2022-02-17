Remove invasive weeds, TN’s interest paramount: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Directing the Forest department authorities to take stock of the situation in other States regarding a complete removal of the invasive Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) weeds, a full Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday said ‘paramount consideration’ be given to the interests of the State, and not to some industrialists who use the species.

The Bench consisting of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Justices N Sathish Kumar, and D Bharatha Chakravarthy made the observations while hearing a batch of petitions on completely rooting out Prosopis juliflora, which, the judges said, adversely impact on other plant species, soil fertility and ground water table.

The Bench directed the officials not to succumb to the pressure of the powerful industrial lobby, and asked them to hold a thorough study on the issue by taking stock of the situation in other States as well. Fuming at the experts committee reports on certain aspects, the CJ said, “Don’t think I am an outsider; I am from Tamil Nadu itself.”

Tamil Nadu Forest department secretary Supriya Sahu appeared before the court and made a submission on the matter. However, the CJ asked her to get thorough with the issue on hand.He also directed his ire on the submissions made by an expert that cattle feed on the invasive weed.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) S Silambanan submitted the State government is earnestly committed to carry out the task of completely removing the species, and there is no question of backtracking. He informed the court that the Centre has refused to allow utilisation of MGNREGS funds for removal of the weeds, as suggested earlier by the court. However, the State government would find other sources of funds and has already sanctioned a certain amount for the purpose, he added. The AAG further stated a plan is being formulated for the total removal of Prosopis juliflora.

‘Can’t form council only for print media’

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that relevant rules have been redrafted to regulate press accreditation in the State. As per an order of a division bench regarding the issue, The Tamil Nadu News Media Representative Accreditation (Headquarters) Rules, 2002 has been redrafted. Referring to the matter on the formation of Press Council of Tamil Nadu (PCTN), on the lines of the Press Council of India, the government submitted that although the State is competent to enact a similar law for creation of PCTN, it may be restricted only for print media and not for online portals and social media as these two are Union Subjects. The government cannot show partiality among the media. Hence, formation of PCTN only for print media may not be viable, the court was told.