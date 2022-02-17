Scorpions, snakes from unused land threaten Thirumangalam residents

Muskaan Ahmed By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finding snakes and scorpions at home is no longer a surprise to residents of Z-Block, Thirumangalam. The creatures creep in from the nearby thickets, on an approximately two-acre piece of land that has been under litigation for over a decade.

Residents complain that they have to call snake catchers home at least twice a month, and when it rains, spotting snakes in their backyards or under their kitchen sinks is an everyday affair. The last time a snake was rescued from the area was in the last week of January, when it was found in a house.

“It was very concerning as we have a pet cat,” said Parmeswari M, a domestic help. The adjacent land with the thickets isn’t just a source of snakes and scorpions; it’s also used by burglars and thieves to break into houses. A resident said a CCTV camera and tap were recently stolen from their backyard.

“Thieves have jumped over our compound wall, broken a glass window, and entered the house. We informed the police and sent them CCTV footage of the crime. Despite the police night patrol, such incidents keep occurring,” said A Sharun (name changed), a resident.

Residents of the block have made several representations to the corporation, requesting for the thickets to be cleared. But corporation officials say their hands are tied as the land is under a legal dispute between the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) and a few individuals.

“The case has been going on for years, and the final hearing will be on February 21,” said a senior official at TNHB, Thirumangalam. “The Advocate General will be representing TNHB, and we are confident the case will be in our favour. We will clear the trees and shrubs once the matter is settled in court,” the official added.