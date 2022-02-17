Seasoning your thoughts with the reasoning of art

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is hard to talk of controversies without getting into one. Millions of Indian households start their day huddled over newspapers, coffee/tea in hand, faithfully reading about all the chaos of the previous day. This pursuit cannot be considered complete unless one engages in a conversation with any passing member of the ilk, putting forth one’s views on these topics. It does not take too long for this exchange to turn into a heated one, with fossilised issues even remotely connected to the subject matter, being dug up as lethal weapons to aid one’s arguments.

Thankfully, the duties of the day beckon all warring factions and a temporary truce is declared, until a new day unleashes another debatable news item. A ceasefire may have been secured on the home front, but the universe always devises its own ways of throwing periodical reminders of the controversy of the day at you, in the guise of a TV report, a WhatsApp Forward or that annoying I-know-it-all colleague at work.

It has often been remarked that artists are the lucky ones, cocooned in our secure studios, painting bright blue skies and dancing butterflies, with an occasional village belle drawing water from deep wells, thrown in too. It has been said that our colours need never know the stark black and white of shocking newspaper headlines that topple your mornings.

Well, for a start, artists are acutely aware that the bluest sky can turn dark and menacing in an instant, that the dance of the butterfly is short-lived, that those wells dry up on hot summer days and beneath the layers of the seemingly peaceful rural life, lie histories of caste, community and religious feuds, often masked by the sight of lush coconut trees and ripening paddy fields. Art can never exist in the ignorance of these truths. All those carefully chosen provocative headlines, not only grabs our attention but saddens or angers us too. Our reactions differ though. Artists may come from varied backgrounds, but we speak in just one voice — the voice of humanity.

There are no debates, no defending of communities at the cost of the other. We try to make sense of the atrocities that divide your days with our reasoning. The decibel levels of the art we create as a response are sometimes just whispers that speak softly to you through the thick layers of our paint on those canvases you encounter and sometimes, they are loud screams rising from the depths of that cold, hard stone, sculpted to perfection. Our voices are everywhere. If only you would stop for a moment to shut out the din of all the hullabaloo, you would find your inspiration to think with sensitivity, through our art.

Let not your minds be clouded with prejudices. Allow the rational voice of art to speak to your sensibilities. May those voices lull every man made dispute to eternal sleep. Let the future wake up to a brand new day that embraces our differences and celebrates them!