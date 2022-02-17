Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces autobiography ‘Ungalil Oruvan’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After inaugurating the 45th Chennai Book Fair organised by Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that his autobiography named “Ungalil Oruvan (One among you) would be published by the end of this month.

At the opening ceremony of the book fair at Nandanam YMCA ground, the CM said the first part of his autobiography is likely to talk about his young age, school, college, his participation in the film industry, politics, the MISA period till 1976.

“The book fair was supposed to be held on January 6 this year. But, due to the pandemic, it was postponed,” the CM said. Pointing out that BAPASI has conducted 14 book fairs in Madurai and four in Coimbatore so far, the CM said the government would like to have the association organise more book fairs across the State.

In 2007, when former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi took part in the Chennai book fair, he had announced the setting up of Arignar Anna Memorial Library, and gave `1 crore from his own fund to BAPASI to honour Tamil scholars and distinguished writers.

While Stalin was also expected to make a similar announcement during the opening ceremony, he couldn’t as the model code of conduct of the urban local body elections are in place. So, he requested the members to wait for a couple of days.

The CM also said he has provided 1.5 lakh books to several libraries including the Srilanka Yalpanam library. These books were presented to him. Stalin, during the ceremony, presented the Kalaignar MU Karunanidhi Porkizhi Award to journalist Samas, veteran theatre director Prasanna Ramasamy, poet Asaithambi, poet and short story writer A Vannila and Malayalam writer Meena Kandasamy. He also presented other literary and BAPASI awards.

The CM also released the first copy of the book — “Thisaithorum Dravidam”. BAPASI president S Vairavan gave the welcome speech and secretary SK Murugan the vote of thanks. Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi and Ma Subramanian also took part in the inaugural function.