STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces autobiography ‘Ungalil Oruvan’

CM inaugurates Chennai Book Fair, says first part of book will talk about his life till 1976

Published: 17th February 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Writer Meena Kandasamy receives Kalaignar MU Karunanidhi Porkizhi award from the CM during the inauguration of Chennai Book Fair on Wednesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After inaugurating the 45th Chennai Book Fair organised by Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that his autobiography named “Ungalil Oruvan (One among you) would be published by the end of this month.

At the opening ceremony of the book fair at Nandanam YMCA ground, the CM said the first part of his autobiography is likely to talk about his young age, school, college, his participation in the film industry, politics, the MISA period till 1976.

“The book fair was supposed to be held on January 6 this year. But, due to the pandemic, it was postponed,” the CM said. Pointing out that BAPASI has conducted 14 book fairs in Madurai and four in Coimbatore so far, the CM said the government would like to have the association organise more book fairs across the State.

In 2007, when former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi took part in the Chennai book fair, he had announced the setting up of Arignar Anna Memorial Library, and gave `1 crore from his own fund to BAPASI to honour Tamil scholars and distinguished writers.

While Stalin was also expected to make a similar announcement during the opening ceremony, he couldn’t as the model code of conduct of the urban local body elections are in place. So, he requested the members to wait for a couple of days.

The CM also said he has provided 1.5 lakh books to several libraries including the Srilanka Yalpanam library. These books were presented to him. Stalin, during the ceremony, presented the Kalaignar MU Karunanidhi Porkizhi Award to journalist Samas, veteran theatre director Prasanna Ramasamy, poet Asaithambi, poet and short story writer A Vannila and Malayalam writer Meena Kandasamy. He also presented other literary and BAPASI awards.

The CM also released the first copy of the book — “Thisaithorum Dravidam”. BAPASI president S Vairavan gave the welcome speech and secretary SK Murugan the vote of thanks. Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi and Ma Subramanian also took part in the inaugural function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ungalil Oruvan M K Stalin autobiography
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp