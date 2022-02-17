TN urban body polls: Candidates skip local issues in Tambaram, silent on manifesto

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lack of relevant and well-informed manifestos from political parties have left residents of Tambaram Corporation wondering what the upcoming local body polls will bring. A very few parties have handed the manifestos and even among those who have, some have listed central schemes and issues of national interest instead of ward-related problems, the residents said.

“There is a lack of understanding of the powers vested with the ward councillor, and issues that require immediate attention are left out. As manager of a social media page that highlights issues in and around Chromepet, encroachment of streets and public places is one of the main concerns,” said David Manohar, an activist.

Shops, big and small, eat into the streets, with some having their wares on the footpaths and road and even constructing semi-permanent structures on streets. In many cases, supermarkets have popcorn and ice cream stands on the street, reducing the motorway and creating trouble for pedestrians.

Two years ago, residents of Nemilicherry had pigs running in and out of homes after a block in the underground sewage connection flooded homes with sewage. Stray cattle and pigs continue to be a problem. “There are many issues in the Southern suburbs that need attention, but candidates focus on getting votes by promising things like home appliances,” said Bharath M, a resident of Pallavaram.

An audio file shared by residents had a candidate promising LED televisions at the time of marriage and undertaking funeral expenses from her ‘own pocket.’ C Murugaiyan, a resident of AGS colony in Nemmilichery said, “There has to be a subway for heavy vehicles at level crossing (LC:26).”

“Residents also fear Hasthinapuram bus stand that has been functional since 1972 will be shifted due to a land dispute. We would greatly appreciate if the land is acquired from the private party and the bus stand is retained here,” he added. In Chitlapakkam, several areas like Chokkanathar street and Ramalinga Adigal street lack functioning street lights. Drinking water connections and underground sewage continue to evade many residents.

“Several residents have already paid Rs 10,000 to the panchayat for water connections but even after eight months, we don’t know what the status is,” said Lakshmi from Chitlapakkam. After residents raised concerns about the Government High school being a waterbody encroachment, the school is to be shifted. However, residents said the building lacks basic infrastructure including toilets to accommodate the students.