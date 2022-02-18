STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

773 govt medical seats vacant after first round of counselling

The State surrendered 15 per cent of MBBS seats, numbering 856, to the AIQ, of which 773 remain vacant. Candidates who secured AIQ seats are to report to their colleges by February 3.

Published: 18th February 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, EPS)

Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the first round of All India Medical Counselling, conducted by the Union Health Ministry’s Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), 773 MBBS seats remain vacant in government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The famous Madras Medical College and Government Stanley Medical College, Chennai, too have vacant seats, as per the report submitted by the MCC to the State Selection Committee.

The State surrendered 15 per cent of MBBS seats, numbering 856, to the AIQ, of which 773 remain vacant. Candidates who secured AIQ seats are to report to their colleges by February 3. The seats are vacant as students either didn’t take them, or didn’t join college after taking them, Dr P Vasanthamani, secretary, Selection Committee, told TNIE. These seats are likely to be filled during the second round of counselling.

Choice-filling for the second round began on Thursday, and will go on till Monday. Candidates are to report to colleges on February 27. Candidates from Tamil Nadu too may apply for the vacant seats now, Dr Vasanthamani said.

From this year, the Union Health Ministry will not surrender vacant MBBS and BDS seats back to the State, as per a Supreme Court order. The seats will be filled by the MCC. Earlier, the surrendered seats were filled by the State under the general category quota.

Some of the institutes that have vacant seats are Thanjavur Medical College (22), Karur Medical College (22), Theni Government Medical College (15), IRT Perundurai Medical College, (15), Villupuram Medical College (15), Stanley Medical College (38),  Tirunelveli Medical College (38), Madras Medical College (37), and Madurai Medical College (37).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBS
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp