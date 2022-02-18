773 govt medical seats vacant after first round of counselling

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the first round of All India Medical Counselling, conducted by the Union Health Ministry’s Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), 773 MBBS seats remain vacant in government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The famous Madras Medical College and Government Stanley Medical College, Chennai, too have vacant seats, as per the report submitted by the MCC to the State Selection Committee.

The State surrendered 15 per cent of MBBS seats, numbering 856, to the AIQ, of which 773 remain vacant. Candidates who secured AIQ seats are to report to their colleges by February 3. The seats are vacant as students either didn’t take them, or didn’t join college after taking them, Dr P Vasanthamani, secretary, Selection Committee, told TNIE. These seats are likely to be filled during the second round of counselling.

Choice-filling for the second round began on Thursday, and will go on till Monday. Candidates are to report to colleges on February 27. Candidates from Tamil Nadu too may apply for the vacant seats now, Dr Vasanthamani said.

From this year, the Union Health Ministry will not surrender vacant MBBS and BDS seats back to the State, as per a Supreme Court order. The seats will be filled by the MCC. Earlier, the surrendered seats were filled by the State under the general category quota.

Some of the institutes that have vacant seats are Thanjavur Medical College (22), Karur Medical College (22), Theni Government Medical College (15), IRT Perundurai Medical College, (15), Villupuram Medical College (15), Stanley Medical College (38), Tirunelveli Medical College (38), Madras Medical College (37), and Madurai Medical College (37).