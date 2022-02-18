Apollo inks pact for tertiary care hospital in Uzbekistan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marafon Group to set up a tertiary care hospital in Uzbekistan. The hospital in Fergana region will have 100 beds in the first phase and is expected to provide healthcare to Krygyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan as well.

Apollo Hospitals will offer technical consulting, clinical excellence, commissioning and BOMA (Branding, Operations and Management Agreement) while the Marafon Group is estimated to invest $30 million apart from the land and other expenses. The hospital will primarily focus on oncology, organ transplants, urology, neurosurgery, cardiology and high-end diagnostic services. Apollo will also train the doctors and nurses.

“This project is in line with our mission to develop our country, bring about positive change, and revolutionise healthcare offerings in the region,” said Dr Nurillo Mamasadikov, co-founder of the Marafon Group. “Our vision is to touch a billion lives across the globe and ensure the Apollo clinical excellence. This association will provide tertiary care to over 60 million people of Uzbekistan and its neighbouring countries, improving access to quality healthcare,” said Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals India.